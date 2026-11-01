Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The Senate candidate vanquished by Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary appeared at a predominantly black church with Mike Rogers on Sunday and later called the contest a race for ‘the conscience of the Senate.’
Published:
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Congresswoman Haley Stevens is endorsing the Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, Mike Rogers, saying Democratic candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is associated with “hate.” Her statement, recorded from inside a vehicle, appeared after she attended a service at a predominantly black Detroit church with Mr. Rogers on Sunday.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Congresswoman Haley Stevens is endorsing the Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, Mike Rogers, saying Democratic candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is associated with “hate.” Her statement, recorded from inside a vehicle, appeared after she attended a service at a predominantly black Detroit church with Mr. Rogers on Sunday.
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