A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece noting that, though the iPhone 18 Pro line had good cameras, the new hardware was rather minimal and it’s the apps on your phone that have a bigger impact on the quality of your photos, not the hardware. I recommended two routes. The simple way is to shoot with !Camera: a fun, personality-rich camera app that takes stylish, characterful film-like photos at the press of a button, with no editing required. The second option is to shoot in a camera app that reduces processing — including the “Zero” LUT (lookup table) on !Camera — and then edit the shots in Adobe Lightroom. It’s the more time-consuming effort, but it’s also how I took this shot last year on an iPhone Air: