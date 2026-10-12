Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Apple’s new iPhone photo controls add flair, but they’re hardly a reason to upgrade and third-party camera app likely do more with your existing phone.
Published:
Updated:
Apple didn’t have a lot of upgrades to give its new Pro iPhone range this year. The big hardware changes are reportedly coming next year, for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, and if you wanted this year’s premium, exciting iPhone, you’re probably waiting to preorder the folding Duo.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Apple didn’t have a lot of upgrades to give its new Pro iPhone range this year. The big hardware changes are reportedly coming next year, for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, and if you wanted this year’s premium, exciting iPhone, you’re probably waiting to preorder the folding Duo.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime