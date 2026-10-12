Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The principle at the center of Steve Forbes’s campaign for the Republican nomination for president in 1996 and 2000 gets a salute from the Swedish Academy.
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Could the global economic establishment be warming to the idea of a Flat Tax on incomes? That’s the emerging question now that the Nobel prize for economics has been awarded to two American economists, Robert Hall and Michael Woodford, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at Stockholm. The prize amounts to a vindication for Mr. Hall’s vision, first mooted in 1985 with Alvin Rabushka, of a simplified single-rate income tax regime.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Could the global economic establishment be warming to the idea of a Flat Tax on incomes? That’s the emerging question now that the Nobel prize for economics has been awarded to two American economists, Robert Hall and Michael Woodford, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at Stockholm. The prize amounts to a vindication for Mr. Hall’s vision, first mooted in 1985 with Alvin Rabushka, of a simplified single-rate income tax regime.
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