New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
After immigrants were targeted for violence, the president could have created an Italian-American holiday, but instead established an American one.
Published:
Updated:
One of the deadliest mass lynchings in America happened at New Orleans, on March 14, 1891. A mob of thousands broke into the parish prison and killed 11 Italian and Sicilian immigrants who had been charged in the murder of the city’s police chief, David Hennessy. Some had already been acquitted, and others had not yet had their trial.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
One of the deadliest mass lynchings in America happened at New Orleans, on March 14, 1891. A mob of thousands broke into the parish prison and killed 11 Italian and Sicilian immigrants who had been charged in the murder of the city’s police chief, David Hennessy. Some had already been acquitted, and others had not yet had their trial.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime