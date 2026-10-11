Apple is rarely the first to an idea, but when it enters a space, it tends to do the best version of it. Apple hopes that’s true of its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, but it certainly seems to be true of the Beats 360, its new lifestyle- and fitness-focused over-ear model. You buy the headphones in one of four base colors, then can buy new ear-cushion-and-headband kits in different colors and materials, which you can easily switch out for a new look or function.