New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Apple-owned company’s new $349.99 over-ear model offers up to 32 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on.
Apple is rarely the first to an idea, but when it enters a space, it tends to do the best version of it. Apple hopes that’s true of its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, but it certainly seems to be true of the Beats 360, its new lifestyle- and fitness-focused over-ear model. You buy the headphones in one of four base colors, then can buy new ear-cushion-and-headband kits in different colors and materials, which you can easily switch out for a new look or function.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Apple is rarely the first to an idea, but when it enters a space, it tends to do the best version of it. Apple hopes that’s true of its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, but it certainly seems to be true of the Beats 360, its new lifestyle- and fitness-focused over-ear model. You buy the headphones in one of four base colors, then can buy new ear-cushion-and-headband kits in different colors and materials, which you can easily switch out for a new look or function.
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