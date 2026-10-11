New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
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Neglect is only when you put your child in obvious, serious, likely danger.
You may have read the story of the Williamsburg, Virginia, mom, Karyann Parkinson, who let her son walk half a mile in their gated community to gather goose feathers.
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By LUKE FUNK|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By DONALD KIRK|
You may have read the story of the Williamsburg, Virginia, mom, Karyann Parkinson, who let her son walk half a mile in their gated community to gather goose feathers.
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