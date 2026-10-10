New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the U.S.-Russia diesel agreement as allies warned it bankrolls Moscow’s war effort.
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President Trump on Saturday escalated tensions with Ukraine’s leadership, declaring that the country needs new leadership while defending a controversial deal to import Russian diesel fuel.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Trump on Saturday escalated tensions with Ukraine’s leadership, declaring that the country needs new leadership while defending a controversial deal to import Russian diesel fuel.
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