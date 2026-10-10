New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A deadly attack has exposed the hidden toll of Erik Prince’s expanding military footprint in the country.
Published:
Updated:
Blackwater founder Erik Prince’s private security company suffered its first known casualties in the Democratic Republic of Congo when gunmen ambushed a small team of contractors in South Kivu in mid-September, killing a New Zealand special forces veteran and wounding former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, according to multiple sources.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Blackwater founder Erik Prince’s private security company suffered its first known casualties in the Democratic Republic of Congo when gunmen ambushed a small team of contractors in South Kivu in mid-September, killing a New Zealand special forces veteran and wounding former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, according to multiple sources.
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