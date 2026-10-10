When “Slam Frank,” a show imagining how a modern theater company might revisit the story of Anne Frank as an “intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical,” premiered off-Broadway last year at Asylum NYC, it stirred up considerable controversy, not only in town but internationally. An article in the Times of London hailed it as “the most brilliant new musical in New York City,” while noting that more than 600 people had signed a petition calling for its cancellation, on the grounds that it trivialized the Holocaust.