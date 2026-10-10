New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The 29th president’s charm and streetwise spirit won over men, women, and animals.
Of no other president before Warren G. Harding could it have been said that he had an “early movie star quality,” declares James David Robenalt in “The Harding Affair: Love and Espionage During the Great War.” In “The President’s Daughter,” the first tell-all memoir, published in 1927, Nan Britton, a Harding mistress by whom he had a child, describes growing up with an adoring attachment to him akin to the fan worship of a screen idol. Britton’s sentimental and sensationalist revelations, scoffed at by generations of biographers, suddenly gained credibility in 2015 when DNA testing proved her daughter was Harding’s.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Of no other president before Warren G. Harding could it have been said that he had an “early movie star quality,” declares James David Robenalt in “The Harding Affair: Love and Espionage During the Great War.” In “The President’s Daughter,” the first tell-all memoir, published in 1927, Nan Britton, a Harding mistress by whom he had a child, describes growing up with an adoring attachment to him akin to the fan worship of a screen idol. Britton’s sentimental and sensationalist revelations, scoffed at by generations of biographers, suddenly gained credibility in 2015 when DNA testing proved her daughter was Harding’s.
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