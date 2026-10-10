Of no other president before Warren G. Harding could it have been said that he had an “early movie star quality,” declares James David Robenalt in “The Harding Affair: Love and Espionage During the Great War.” In “The President’s Daughter,” the first tell-all memoir, published in 1927, Nan Britton, a Harding mistress by whom he had a child, describes growing up with an adoring attachment to him akin to the fan worship of a screen idol. Britton’s sentimental and sensationalist revelations, scoffed at by generations of biographers, suddenly gained credibility in 2015 when DNA testing proved her daughter was Harding’s.