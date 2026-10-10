New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Investigators say the suspect drew inspiration from the September 11 attacks and wanted to cause the greatest possible loss of life.
The Omani co-pilot who attempted to hijack a Flydubai flight to crash into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport in a premeditated terrorist attack allegedly used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarize himself with the flight route and the airport as part of his preparations.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The Omani co-pilot who attempted to hijack a Flydubai flight to crash into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport in a premeditated terrorist attack allegedly used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarize himself with the flight route and the airport as part of his preparations.
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