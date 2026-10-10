New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The post-season success of the Rays, Brewers, White Sox, and Guardians proves that big spenders don’t always win.
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Haters of the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with Major League Baseball owners, regularly preach the need for a salary cap — a divisive issue that could lead to a lockout before the 2027 season begins. But the payrolls for four of the five teams remaining in the playoffs heading into Saturday tell a different story.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Haters of the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with Major League Baseball owners, regularly preach the need for a salary cap — a divisive issue that could lead to a lockout before the 2027 season begins. But the payrolls for four of the five teams remaining in the playoffs heading into Saturday tell a different story.
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