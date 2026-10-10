New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A Brussels group is asking judges to overturn a prosecutor’s ruling that Greece has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes in Gaza.
Oran Rubin was on summer vacation at Athens when a legal group in Brussels accused him of war crimes. The Israeli reservist had photographed himself in the ruins of Gaza City, the group says, and it filed a complaint asking Greek authorities to open an investigation for war crimes and genocide before he could leave Greek territory. Greek prosecutors said no.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Oran Rubin was on summer vacation at Athens when a legal group in Brussels accused him of war crimes. The Israeli reservist had photographed himself in the ruins of Gaza City, the group says, and it filed a complaint asking Greek authorities to open an investigation for war crimes and genocide before he could leave Greek territory. Greek prosecutors said no.
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