New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A judge found a Bureau of Prisons policy ending the treatments to be arbitrary and capricious, leaving the justices to weigh whether the new rules can take effect while the fight plays out.
The Bureau of Prisons said in 2025 that it was giving hormone therapy to more than 600 inmates at taxpayer expense. The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to let it halt the practice.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The Bureau of Prisons said in 2025 that it was giving hormone therapy to more than 600 inmates at taxpayer expense. The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to let it halt the practice.
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