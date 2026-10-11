New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The brash, unapologetic, and unforgettable head coach of the ’85 Bears leaves a lasting and complicated legacy.
Published:
Updated:
Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end and iconic head coach who led the 1985 Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship before becoming one of the most unapologetic political lightning rods in modern sports, died last week at the age of 86. His agent said he passed away because of natural causes.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end and iconic head coach who led the 1985 Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship before becoming one of the most unapologetic political lightning rods in modern sports, died last week at the age of 86. His agent said he passed away because of natural causes.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime