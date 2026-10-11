New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Polling and a new ratings shift show a political environment growing more favorable for Democrats, with voter enthusiasm, economic anxiety, and President Trump’s sinking approval all fueling the trend.
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Updated:
Democrats’ prospects in the 2026 midterms just got a boost as the Cook Political Report shifted 18 House seats in their favor, signaling a political landscape that continues to sour on Republican candidates amid economic strain and the war in Iran.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Democrats’ prospects in the 2026 midterms just got a boost as the Cook Political Report shifted 18 House seats in their favor, signaling a political landscape that continues to sour on Republican candidates amid economic strain and the war in Iran.
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