The news cycle in the run-up to the release of Sara Robin’s documentary, “Your Attention Please,” has been on a jag about the end of the world. When a former researcher for an artificial intelligence tech company, Anthropic, took to X and warned of an imminent apocalypse, media outlets of all persuasions supplied doom junkies with their daily fix. Given a culture that is increasingly online and on-the-go, perhaps our fixes are better measured not in days but in nanoseconds.