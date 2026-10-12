New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
For all its up-to-date relevance, Sara Robin’s ‘Your Attention Please’ is a gloss on the news, not news itself.
The news cycle in the run-up to the release of Sara Robin’s documentary, “Your Attention Please,” has been on a jag about the end of the world. When a former researcher for an artificial intelligence tech company, Anthropic, took to X and warned of an imminent apocalypse, media outlets of all persuasions supplied doom junkies with their daily fix. Given a culture that is increasingly online and on-the-go, perhaps our fixes are better measured not in days but in nanoseconds.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The news cycle in the run-up to the release of Sara Robin’s documentary, “Your Attention Please,” has been on a jag about the end of the world. When a former researcher for an artificial intelligence tech company, Anthropic, took to X and warned of an imminent apocalypse, media outlets of all persuasions supplied doom junkies with their daily fix. Given a culture that is increasingly online and on-the-go, perhaps our fixes are better measured not in days but in nanoseconds.
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