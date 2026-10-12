New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘We live, work, and socialize alongside the people of Okinawa; their home is our home. Every interaction with our neighbors either builds or undermines the trust that is essential to our team.’
Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost prefecture, is a front-line bastion of American military power, just as it was in 1945 when the Okinawan people were caught in the meat grinder of the bloodiest, longest battle of World War II in the Pacific.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost prefecture, is a front-line bastion of American military power, just as it was in 1945 when the Okinawan people were caught in the meat grinder of the bloodiest, longest battle of World War II in the Pacific.
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