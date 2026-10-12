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In ‘The Storytellers,’ Michael Gorra’s literary scholarship marries a writer’s clarity with a reader’s restless curiosity.
‘The Storytellers; Reading the Masterpieces of Nineteenth-Century Short Fiction‘
By Michael Gorra
The University of Chicago Press, 344 pages
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‘The Storytellers; Reading the Masterpieces of Nineteenth-Century Short Fiction‘
By Michael Gorra
The University of Chicago Press, 344 pages
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