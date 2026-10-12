Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The Minnesota congresswoman is under investigation for alleged immigration fraud, according to the Trump administration.
Published:
Updated:
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the Somali-American lawmaker from Minnesota, is now under criminal investigation for alleged immigration fraud, with agents from the Department of Homeland Security searching her Washington, D.C.-area home before dawn on Monday morning. The investigation reportedly centers around documents her father filled out when their family immigrated to the United States in 1995 during Somalia’s civil war.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the Somali-American lawmaker from Minnesota, is now under criminal investigation for alleged immigration fraud, with agents from the Department of Homeland Security searching her Washington, D.C.-area home before dawn on Monday morning. The investigation reportedly centers around documents her father filled out when their family immigrated to the United States in 1995 during Somalia’s civil war.
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