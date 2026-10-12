Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The pro-EU candidate had a dominating primary performance and is seeking to convince voters he is best positioned to defeat Marine Le Pen in April’s election.
Next April’s French presidential election is shaping up to be a showdown between the far-right and far-left but a clear victory in the first round of the center-left’s presidential primary could shake up the race.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Next April’s French presidential election is shaping up to be a showdown between the far-right and far-left but a clear victory in the first round of the center-left’s presidential primary could shake up the race.
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