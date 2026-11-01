Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
It might turn out to be the concept of divided government.
If, in the runup to the midterm elections, the opinion polls are correct — a big if, to be sure — the winner in Tuesday’s voting will likely be the idea of divided government. In other words, a split between the parties controlling the levers of the federal leviathan. To appraise the midterm outcome through this constitutional lens means tempering talk of triumphalism on the part of the Democrats and, for that matter, the Republicans.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
If, in the runup to the midterm elections, the opinion polls are correct — a big if, to be sure — the winner in Tuesday’s voting will likely be the idea of divided government. In other words, a split between the parties controlling the levers of the federal leviathan. To appraise the midterm outcome through this constitutional lens means tempering talk of triumphalism on the part of the Democrats and, for that matter, the Republicans.
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