Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Some Republicans have floated the idea of blocking Peltola from being seated after her team was reportedly involved in getting a spoiler candidate on the ballot.
A federal judge in Alaska has thrown out a lawsuit from the Trump administration seeking to possibly delay or block the certification of a Democratic win in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The lawsuit was filed as Republicans worry that the presence of a man named Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot is intended to confuse voters wanting to vote for the incumbent — Senator Dan S. Sullivan.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A federal judge in Alaska has thrown out a lawsuit from the Trump administration seeking to possibly delay or block the certification of a Democratic win in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The lawsuit was filed as Republicans worry that the presence of a man named Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot is intended to confuse voters wanting to vote for the incumbent — Senator Dan S. Sullivan.
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