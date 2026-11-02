Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The Democrats are reduced to an incoherent squabbling pantomime horse of anti-American extremists and exhausted hacks and mediocrities.
It has been a nasty and disappointing midterm election campaign and whatever the result, few will be unhappy to see the end of it. The irrational and almost sociopathic hatred of President Trump even in civilized, ostensibly Republican circles is less enlightening about Mr. Trump than about the intellectually corrupt and mediocre Republican Party whose headship he seized ten years ago.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
It has been a nasty and disappointing midterm election campaign and whatever the result, few will be unhappy to see the end of it. The irrational and almost sociopathic hatred of President Trump even in civilized, ostensibly Republican circles is less enlightening about Mr. Trump than about the intellectually corrupt and mediocre Republican Party whose headship he seized ten years ago.
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