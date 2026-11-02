Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Vandalism of the 9/11 Memorial latest example of the sacrilegious monument and statue defacement seen during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots.
America’s left-wing fringe, which is increasingly indistinguishable from the Democratic Party mainstream, absolutely hates our nation. You’d have to be blind not to see it.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
America’s left-wing fringe, which is increasingly indistinguishable from the Democratic Party mainstream, absolutely hates our nation. You’d have to be blind not to see it.
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