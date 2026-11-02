Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Even Kansas — a state that has not elected a Democratic senator since the Hoover administration — could flip.
With less than two days until polls close in the midterm elections, Democrats lead in all seven of the Senate races most likely to determine control of the chamber, according to a new New York Times-Siena University poll.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
With less than two days until polls close in the midterm elections, Democrats lead in all seven of the Senate races most likely to determine control of the chamber, according to a new New York Times-Siena University poll.
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