Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The outgoing congresswoman faces repercussions at home and on Capitol Hill — after being told she’s not welcome in the Michigan Democratic Party.
Published:
Updated:
Congresswoman Haley Stevens’s decision to endorse the Republican nominee in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is being met with more than harsh words from her fellow Democrats. She is now facing a host of potential repercussions, including expulsion from the state Democratic party and banishment from her House caucus.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Congresswoman Haley Stevens’s decision to endorse the Republican nominee in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is being met with more than harsh words from her fellow Democrats. She is now facing a host of potential repercussions, including expulsion from the state Democratic party and banishment from her House caucus.
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