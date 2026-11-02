Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The president has been spending his final days trying to shore up reliably Republican territory.
President Trump will deliver his final rallying cry of the 2026 midterm elections at the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on Monday night, capping off a campaign that has seen Republicans move from trying to play offense in states the president narrowly won to playing defense — and cutting off some incumbents in the process.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
President Trump will deliver his final rallying cry of the 2026 midterm elections at the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on Monday night, capping off a campaign that has seen Republicans move from trying to play offense in states the president narrowly won to playing defense — and cutting off some incumbents in the process.
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