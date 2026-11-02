Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Republicans have paths to defying the odds on Tuesday, led by the so-called ‘shy Trump voters.’
Published:
Updated:
Concerns about the reliability of polling data are dampening Democratic hopes for a blue wave. Wary of counting their eggs too soon, some are warning that President Trump’s Republicans have paths to defying the odds on Tuesday, led by the so-called “shy Trump voters.”
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Concerns about the reliability of polling data are dampening Democratic hopes for a blue wave. Wary of counting their eggs too soon, some are warning that President Trump’s Republicans have paths to defying the odds on Tuesday, led by the so-called “shy Trump voters.”
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