Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency is investigating possible foreign interference in last week’s election.
Published:
Updated:
TEL AVIV — Last week’s election was “conducted properly,” Israel’s Central Elections Committee announced amid accusations by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners that the election was “stolen.”
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
TEL AVIV — Last week’s election was “conducted properly,” Israel’s Central Elections Committee announced amid accusations by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners that the election was “stolen.”
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