Congresswoman Haley Stevens’s endorsement for Senate of Republican Mike Rogers over her fellow Democrat, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is as principled a political stand as we can remember. Ms. Stevens had been scheduled to appear with Dr. El-Sayed at a “unity” event on Sunday, but instead tuned up at church with Mr. Rogers and backed his bid over her erstwhile primary opponent. “I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign” is how Ms. Stevens puts it.