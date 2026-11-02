Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The senator chides Haley Stevens for refusing to back the Democratic nominee in the Senate race in Michigan.
Published:
Updated:
Congresswoman Haley Stevens’s endorsement for Senate of Republican Mike Rogers over her fellow Democrat, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is as principled a political stand as we can remember. Ms. Stevens had been scheduled to appear with Dr. El-Sayed at a “unity” event on Sunday, but instead tuned up at church with Mr. Rogers and backed his bid over her erstwhile primary opponent. “I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign” is how Ms. Stevens puts it.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Congresswoman Haley Stevens’s endorsement for Senate of Republican Mike Rogers over her fellow Democrat, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is as principled a political stand as we can remember. Ms. Stevens had been scheduled to appear with Dr. El-Sayed at a “unity” event on Sunday, but instead tuned up at church with Mr. Rogers and backed his bid over her erstwhile primary opponent. “I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign” is how Ms. Stevens puts it.
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