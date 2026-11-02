Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Justice Department seeks to separate 20,000 mail ballots tied to alleged noncitizens as the legal battle reaches the nation’s highest court.
Published:
Updated:
The Supreme Court has denied the Trump administration’s last-minute bid to block California from counting roughly 20,000 mail-in ballots the Justice Department claims may have been cast by noncitizens.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Supreme Court has denied the Trump administration’s last-minute bid to block California from counting roughly 20,000 mail-in ballots the Justice Department claims may have been cast by noncitizens.
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