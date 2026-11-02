Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Senate candidate’s campaign says it broke its single-day fundraising record.
Published:
Updated:
The campaign team for the U.S. Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, says it broke his single-day fundraising record after his former primary opponent, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, endorsed his Republican rival, Mike Rogers.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The campaign team for the U.S. Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, says it broke his single-day fundraising record after his former primary opponent, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, endorsed his Republican rival, Mike Rogers.
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