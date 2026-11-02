Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The high bench orders the 67th secretary of state to respond to the president by November 27.
The Supreme Court’s order that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton respond to a petition from President Trump seeking to revive his lawsuit claiming she conspired to “weave a false narrative” about the 2016 election suggests that at least one justice is intrigued by the president’s claims.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Supreme Court’s order that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton respond to a petition from President Trump seeking to revive his lawsuit claiming she conspired to “weave a false narrative” about the 2016 election suggests that at least one justice is intrigued by the president’s claims.
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