Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president wants another month to conduct ‘substantial research’ in a case in which he has been sanctioned $1 million.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is requesting that the Supreme Court extend his effort to revive a civil racketeering case against Hillary Clinton, underscoring the 47th president’s refusal to abandon a longshot case that the former first lady has called a “political stunt.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump is requesting that the Supreme Court extend his effort to revive a civil racketeering case against Hillary Clinton, underscoring the 47th president’s refusal to abandon a longshot case that the former first lady has called a “political stunt.”
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