Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Trump’s decision to back Darline Graham, viewed by many conservatives as unripe and unready, could backfire as a new poll indicates even odds in a once-safe state.
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President Trump’s endorsement still holds sway in GOP primaries, as evidenced Tuesday in South Carolina, where he helped carry Senator Darline Graham over the finish line in a runoff for the Senate bid in November. New polling, however, suggests that the president’s popularity overall in the Palmetto State may be a weight around his anointed candidate’s neck in a general election matchup that was not on pollsters’ radars just a few months ago.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump’s endorsement still holds sway in GOP primaries, as evidenced Tuesday in South Carolina, where he helped carry Senator Darline Graham over the finish line in a runoff for the Senate bid in November. New polling, however, suggests that the president’s popularity overall in the Palmetto State may be a weight around his anointed candidate’s neck in a general election matchup that was not on pollsters’ radars just a few months ago.
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