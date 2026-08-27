Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
CounterEx gives users the words and data to counter antisemitic tropes.
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The outlandish accusation popped up in the feed: Jews “control everything.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The outlandish accusation popped up in the feed: Jews “control everything.”
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