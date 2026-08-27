Toggle menu

The outlandish accusation popped up in the feed: Jews “control everything.”

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 04:00 AM ET Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 05:13 AM ET

CounterEx gives users the words and data to counter antisemitic tropes.

By THE NEW YORK SUN

By THE NEW YORK SUN

Gift this article

Unlock 1 Free Article by Creating Your Free Account

Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading

The outlandish accusation popped up in the feed: Jews “control everything.”

Join the Sun for a PENNY A DAY

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.