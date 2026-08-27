Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The vice president, albeit glancingly, opens up the question of monetary reform.
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Just before sitting down to tap out this column, I looked up an editorial called “Fix What Broke.” It appeared in the Wall Street Journal in July of 1984. That is two generations after the soon-to-be victorious powers in World War II sat down at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to establish a post-war monetary system. They gave us a gold exchange standard centered on a dollar redeemable by foreign governments at a 35th of an ounce of gold.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Just before sitting down to tap out this column, I looked up an editorial called “Fix What Broke.” It appeared in the Wall Street Journal in July of 1984. That is two generations after the soon-to-be victorious powers in World War II sat down at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to establish a post-war monetary system. They gave us a gold exchange standard centered on a dollar redeemable by foreign governments at a 35th of an ounce of gold.
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