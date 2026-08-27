Just before sitting down to tap out this column, I looked up an editorial called “Fix What Broke.” It appeared in the Wall Street Journal in July of 1984. That is two generations after the soon-to-be victorious powers in World War II sat down at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to establish a post-war monetary system. They gave us a gold exchange standard centered on a dollar redeemable by foreign governments at a 35th of an ounce of gold.