Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
He was first a bogeyman, then an inconvenience, and now, worst of all, an afterthought.
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As the United States commemorates the 25th anniversary of September 11th, a shadow will hang over our remembrance. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — identified as the “principal architect of the 9/11 attacks” in the 9/11 Commission Report — is successfully avoiding a reckoning. The latest in a series of oft-postponed dates for his trial has not been set until June 5, 2028 — nearly two years from now.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
As the United States commemorates the 25th anniversary of September 11th, a shadow will hang over our remembrance. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — identified as the “principal architect of the 9/11 attacks” in the 9/11 Commission Report — is successfully avoiding a reckoning. The latest in a series of oft-postponed dates for his trial has not been set until June 5, 2028 — nearly two years from now.
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