Federal profligacy is such that, fresh on the heels of the national debt crossing the $40 trillion mark, Uncle Sam is set by May to hit the legal limit on borrowing. It was only last year, in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, that the debt ceiling was elevated by $5 trillion to $41.1 trillion. Far from being chastened by this fiscal incontinence, President Trump is, per the Hill, “quietly pushing” GOP lawmakers to extend until 2029 any legal cap on borrowing.