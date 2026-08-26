Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
One Democratic congressman says ‘Israel hawks’ should not be allowed to dictate foreign policy goals.
Published:
Updated:
Top House Democrats are facing a fresh avalanche of criticism from their fellow party members after a pro-Israel Jewish lawmaker was named as the new top Democrat on a powerful subcommittee overseeing Middle East affairs. Prominent Democrats were quick to decry the appointment, saying it was a “f— you” to their party’s voters and that they will lose future elections if “Israel hawks” are allowed to hold sway over Democrats’ foreign policy goals.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Top House Democrats are facing a fresh avalanche of criticism from their fellow party members after a pro-Israel Jewish lawmaker was named as the new top Democrat on a powerful subcommittee overseeing Middle East affairs. Prominent Democrats were quick to decry the appointment, saying it was a “f— you” to their party’s voters and that they will lose future elections if “Israel hawks” are allowed to hold sway over Democrats’ foreign policy goals.
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