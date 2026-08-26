Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The $18 billion proposed settlement will keep Meta’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, off the witness stand in a California courtroom and cost company three months’ profit.
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Updated:
Social media giant Meta, the owner of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, will settle a case by a bipartisan group of states for less than 2 percent of what the case originally asked for and provides nothing to children harmed by social media. The agreement represents a little more than the company’s profit in the 2nd quarter of 2026.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Social media giant Meta, the owner of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, will settle a case by a bipartisan group of states for less than 2 percent of what the case originally asked for and provides nothing to children harmed by social media. The agreement represents a little more than the company’s profit in the 2nd quarter of 2026.
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