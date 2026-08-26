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Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, didn’t earn a single point from the judges for her routines during the Paris Olympics in 2024. But her unconventional performance that went viral and became the subject of global mockery has earned her something her medal-winning competitors didn’t achieve — her own documentary.
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Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, didn’t earn a single point from the judges for her routines during the Paris Olympics in 2024. But her unconventional performance that went viral and became the subject of global mockery has earned her something her medal-winning competitors didn’t achieve — her own documentary.
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