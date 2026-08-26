Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The proposed renovations include a plan to add a new plaque honoring Trump.
Lawyers for the Trump administration are saying that if a judge blocks planned renovations at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — renovations which include adding President Trump’s name to the front of the building — then the facility might have to be demolished. The eastern side of the building has been covered by a tarp since Mr. Trump’s name was taken down following a judge’s order earlier this year.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Lawyers for the Trump administration are saying that if a judge blocks planned renovations at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — renovations which include adding President Trump’s name to the front of the building — then the facility might have to be demolished. The eastern side of the building has been covered by a tarp since Mr. Trump’s name was taken down following a judge’s order earlier this year.
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