Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Changing rules midstream risks impacting ongoing investment in verified and responsible data center projects.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — In June 2025, Governor Josh Shapiro stood at Berwick and described a new economic horizon for Pennsylvania: Amazon’s plan to invest at least $20 billion in cloud-computing and artificial intelligence campuses across the commonwealth.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — In June 2025, Governor Josh Shapiro stood at Berwick and described a new economic horizon for Pennsylvania: Amazon’s plan to invest at least $20 billion in cloud-computing and artificial intelligence campuses across the commonwealth.
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