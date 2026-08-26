Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Graham was appointed to fill the seat of her late brother, who died unexpectedly in July.
In a win for President Trump, Senator Darline Graham has won a special primary in South Carolina to serve the state for a full, six-year term in Congress’s upper chamber. Ms. Graham was appointed to fill the seat of her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, after he died last month.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
In a win for President Trump, Senator Darline Graham has won a special primary in South Carolina to serve the state for a full, six-year term in Congress’s upper chamber. Ms. Graham was appointed to fill the seat of her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, after he died last month.
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