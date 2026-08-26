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According to legend, Narcissus saw his own reflection in a pool of water, fell deeply in love with the sight, and drowned without realizing it was all an illusion.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
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According to legend, Narcissus saw his own reflection in a pool of water, fell deeply in love with the sight, and drowned without realizing it was all an illusion.
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