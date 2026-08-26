Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Washington lawmaker says the proposal would ensure that legislation ‘speaks to all Americans.’
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With more than 21 percent of American adults illiterate and 54 percent having a reading comprehension level lower than the sixth grade, one House lawmaker has an idea to bring Congress to the people — allow for the inclusion of pictures and “other visual illustrations” in legislation.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
With more than 21 percent of American adults illiterate and 54 percent having a reading comprehension level lower than the sixth grade, one House lawmaker has an idea to bring Congress to the people — allow for the inclusion of pictures and “other visual illustrations” in legislation.
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