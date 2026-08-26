Democratic Socialist Chair Wins Salary as Party Membership Surges
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Department of Finance quietly gave homeowners more time to prove their residences aren’t subject to the new surcharge Tuesday.
Published:
Updated:
Approximately 65 percent of the homeowners who received letters from the Department of Finance indicating their properties may be subject to the incoming surcharge on second homes are claiming exemptions, according to the agency’s latest figures, and more are sure to follow after the agency has once again extended its deadline. Last call for homeowners looking to prove their residency within the five boroughs is now October 6.
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JOSEPH CURL|
Approximately 65 percent of the homeowners who received letters from the Department of Finance indicating their properties may be subject to the incoming surcharge on second homes are claiming exemptions, according to the agency’s latest figures, and more are sure to follow after the agency has once again extended its deadline. Last call for homeowners looking to prove their residency within the five boroughs is now October 6.
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